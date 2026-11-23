Computers and code might not seem like blockbuster material. But Hollywood has often been fascinated by tech — from the 2010 film "The Social Network" to a slew of new releases this year.

There's a darker update to the Mark Zuckerberg story with "The Social Reckoning;" then “Artificial,” a biopic of OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman; and of course, “You Can See Everything,” a documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Joe Street, a historian and author of “Silicon Valley Cinema,” helps us dissect this tech movie moment.

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“Hollywood takes on Zuckerberg, Musk and Altman amid widespread anxiety over AI” from CNBC