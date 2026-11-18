It’s the middle of health insurance open enrollment season, and there’s a good chance your premium is going up.

The average increase for a silver plan on the Affordable Care Act marketplace is 13%, according to the health policy nonprofit KFF. That’s on top of a 25% average increase last year.

For people who get insurance through work, premiums are going up around 8% to 10%, about the same as last year.

When I got my open enrollment email recently, this sentence jumped out: “Medical costs continue to rise nationally. … As a result, employee contributions will go up for every plan.”

Why is this happening?

“Like everything with healthcare, the answer is complicated,” said Sabrina Corlette, a research professor at Georgetown University's Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

She said one big factor is that Congress and President Trump recently ended enhanced subsidies for ACA insurance and approved big cuts to Medicaid.

“So many people who have coverage through the ACA marketplaces or through Medicaid are experiencing or will soon experience much higher costs,” Corlette said.

Another maybe less-obvious factor driving costs up is an uptick in doctors using AI to transcribe patient visits.

“They're just able to capture much more data that then basically increases the claim that they submit to the insurance company,” Corlette said.

Say you go to the doctor for the flu and happen to mention you have asthma. The AI scribe picks that up and it goes in your visit summary.

Anna Sinaiko, professor of health economics and policy at the Harvard School of Public Health, said doctors are increasingly incentivized to record every little thing you mention as a diagnosis, and include it when they submit insurance claims.

“Because that can impact their payment, and they can get paid more for sicker populations, and so that is also driving up costs, even though the underlying health of the patients is not changing,” she said.

And the prices insurance companies pay for doctor’s visits, hospital services, and prescription drugs have been ticking up for years.

Matt Fiedler, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said that’s largely because so many hospital systems have consolidated.

“A big part of the story is that hospitals wield a lot of market power, and they use that to get high prices out of insurers,” he said.

Insurers pass those high prices on to the rest of us.