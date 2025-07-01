Some states shared private health information with Big Tech

According to a recent investigation from CalMatters, several states were found to be accidentally sharing private health information with tech companies like LinkedIn and Google.

In total, 5 states shared private information: California, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada and Rhode Island.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Tomas Apodaca, journalism engineer at CalMatters and The Markup, to learn more about the accidental leak.

