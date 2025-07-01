Some states shared private health information with Big Tech

An investigation from Tomas Apodaca, at CalMatters and The Markup, found several states were accidentally sharing private health information with tech companies. The tech companies receiving the information never even wanted it.
According to a recent investigation from CalMatters, several states were found to be accidentally sharing private health information with tech companies like LinkedIn and Google.
In total, 5 states shared private information: California, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada and Rhode Island.
Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Tomas Apodaca, journalism engineer at CalMatters and The Markup, to learn more about the accidental leak.
