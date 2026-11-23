A whopping 82% of businesses said material costs have gone up, according to a survey by National Association for Business Economics. It’s the highest percentage since the survey began in 1999.

Material costs went up for so many reasons. The cost of fuel is a big one.

“It's expensive to move things around with gas prices and diesel prices where they are,” said Lester Jones, a survey analyst with the NABE.

He said wars in Iran and Ukraine have driven up the cost of fuel. And just about everything uses fuel to move around.

Another problem, Jones said, is wages keep going up because skilled workers are hard to find.

“Finding truck drivers and finding people to move those materials around the economy is relatively expensive, and it continues to be so,” he said.

Then there’s the longer-term factor making stuff more expensive, like tariffs, said Ari Shwayder, an economist at the University of Michigan.

Even if companies don’t import stuff, they often buy from businesses that do import stuff. And he said tariffs take longer to show up in costs because of contracts that fix prices for goods.

“But then when they renegotiate that contract, you know the price can go up, and so it might take I don't know three, six, 12 months for those higher costs to permeate themselves in the economy, and so maybe we’re starting to see that,” Shwayder said.

Then there’s price pressure from heightened demand too. Like, say a business wants to build more tech or buildings.

“They're competing with artificial intelligence for building, for construction, for concrete, so it is increasing the cost of building,” said Lisa Ellram, a professor of supply chain management at Ohio’s Miami University.

She said on top of all that, interest rates are still high. So the money to buy materials is also harder to get.

“And that, of course, you know, that's baked into the cost of materials because when you get materials, you have to finance it,” Ellram said.

She said all those factors aren’t going away any time soon. And the businesses in the survey agree. In fact, the highest percentage of respondents in almost five years said they expect material costs to go up.