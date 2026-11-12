Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Nov 12, 2026

Even as they stabilize, tariffs continue to drive up prices

Over a year-and-a-half since Trump’s Liberation Day, tariffs continue to affect prices on a wide range of goods.

Trade War 2.0by Justin Ho
Download
A worker handles aluminum profiles used in building products at Shapes Unlimited, a U.S. manufacturer facing rising costs due to President Donald Trump's aluminum tariffs.
A worker handles aluminum profiles used in building products at Shapes Unlimited, a U.S. manufacturer facing rising costs due to President Donald Trump's aluminum tariffs.
Chloe Ferreux/AFP via Getty Images

The consumer price index, out earlier this week, confirmed that high energy prices are putting upward pressure on costs across the economy. No surprise there.

But there’s another factor continuing to push up inflation that shouldn’t be overlooked: tariffs.

Wolf Tooth Components is a bike parts manufacturer in Minnesota that makes a lot of its products out of aluminum. Co-owner Brendan Moore said after President Donald Trump announced his expanded steel and aluminum tariffs a year-and-a-half ago, one of Moore’s suppliers raised prices immediately.

“And then we had another one that said ‘Well, when we started paying this, you’re going to start seeing a price increase,’” he said.

As a result, Moore said some suppliers have slowly passed along those import taxes. And he said those price increases are happening more now that the president’s tariff policy seems a little more certain.

Because up until recently, it was unclear where tariffs would be long-term.

“Now it seems like the tariffs that are in now are pretty legally durable. So we can plan around that,” Moore said.

Prices are also rising in other tariff-sensitive categories, including autos, electronics, and other consumer goods, according to Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide.

“Household supplies. Personal care products. Jewelry, watches, clothing, apparel,” she said.

Bostjancic said the initial tariff shock could start to fade into next year.

But Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, said tariffs are designed to protect domestic manufacturers. And that could give them a reason to keep raising prices going forward.

“They’re now in a better bargaining position with their customers to keep passing on higher costs, and/or to even just continue to raise their prices, because they’re facing less competition,” he said.

That’s why tariffs can keep putting pressure on inflation for years after they’re first imposed.

The latest on Trump's tariffs

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace Tech
    2 hours ago
    13:02
  • Marketplace
    14 hours ago
    25:23
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    21 hours ago
    6:30
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    a day ago
    42:59
  • Million Bazillion
    10 days ago
    29:48
  • Make Me Smart
    5 months ago
    24:33