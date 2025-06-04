Latest tariffs on steel and aluminum could hurt domestic manufacturers

The 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. take effect Wednesday. It’s the latest of President Donald Trump’s volley of tariffs — one that does not face the immediate threat of being overturned by the courts.

The new import taxes could affect manufacturers that rely on steel and aluminum.

Manufacturers aren’t just going to switch to domestic suppliers, said Erin McLaughlin, senior economist at The Conference Board, because those suppliers can’t expand steel and aluminum factories overnight. That takes years.

“You need capital, you need labor, you need good infrastructure. All of those things are sort of under constraint right now,” she said.

So, she said, for now, a lot of companies will try to delay any big orders to see if the tariffs actually stick around.

“But there will come a time when they need that inventory, and they will have to purchase it, and it will be at a higher price,” McLaughlin said. She said they’ll pass at least some of that extra cost, ultimately, to U.S. consumers.

But the impact won’t just be felt by companies that sell to the U.S., said Jason Miller at Michigan State University.

“The biggest concern is the impact it has on the export market for the U.S.,” he said

Because manufacturers that export have to compete with companies in other countries. For example, a European machinery company, Miller said.

“This European machinery manufacturer is not paying these inflated costs of materials, and so all things equal, that European manufacturer is now more competitive,” he said.

Which hurts U.S. manufacturers selling in global markets.