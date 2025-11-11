Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Million Bazillion

Season 9Episode 8Nov 11, 2025

What are royalties, trademark and copyright?

How people make money from their creative ideas!

Binglin Hu

It’s karaoke night for Bridget and Ryan, but something stops them from belting their favorite tunes on their podcast: the law. It’s the perfect setup to answer a question from Garrett, who wants to know about copyright, trademarks, and royalties. We all know people deserve to be paid for their creative ideas. But how does it actually work? Together, we’ll find out how creators protect their ideas and make money from them. Plus, will Ryan be able to turn what he’s learned into a lucrative musical career?

Illustration explaining copyright and trademark icons
Binglin Hu

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned:

  1. Walk around your home and see how many items you can find with the trademark™ or copyright © symbols?

  2. How would you feel if someone copied something you created it without asking?

  3. Could you think of two songs that sound similar to you?

  4. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question:  If you could invent a new toy, what would it be?

For listeners who want to keep learning, we’ve got some ideas: 

  • Test your knowledge on copyright with this activity sheet!

  • Still a little confused? Check out this YouTube video from the U.S. Copyright Office.

  • To learn more about trademarks and other kinds of intellectual property check out this page for kid creators!

  • To register or copyright your own creative work, visit the U.S. Copyright Office website.

  • The law works differently when it comes to brand names and generic products! Listen to our episode all about brand-name items and generics here

What are royalties, trademark and copyright?