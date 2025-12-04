Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Tech

Subscribe:

Dec 4, 2025

Have we given up on data privacy?

Rohan Grover, a professor of media and AI at American University, believes public discourse around data privacy has waned, despite privacy being a more urgent issue than ever.

Download
Have we given up on data privacy?
Getty Images

Subscribe:

Every day as consumers we're confronted with the fragility of our personal data privacy — another data breach, another government agency accessing databases they didn't previously have access to, another consent form popping up to get permission to gather more data.

It's almost too much for any one person to keep a handle on, according to Rohan Grover, professor of artificial intelligence and media at American University. He recently co-authored a piece for The Conversation about why data privacy seems to have largely fallen out of the public discourse, even though he says the topic is more urgent than ever.

More on this

Why people don’t demand data privacy – even as governments and corporations collect more personal information - from The Conversation

The Team

Have we given up on data privacy?