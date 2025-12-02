Marketplace®

Reema and the team are working on some updates to the podcast that will arrive in your feeds in the new year. You’ve been telling us you want more TIU and we heard you. Stay tuned to this feed for more soon…

In the meantime, if you’re looking for something that gets you thinking about the emotional side of money, you’ll enjoy Reema’s recent guest appearance on “Alive with Steve Burns.” Reema and Steve dig into what she’s learned about money over the years and why talking about finances can feel so strangely vulnerable and awkward.

To hear more episodes, follow “Alive with Steve Burns” wherever you get your podcasts or head to: https://lemonada.lnk.to/AlivewithSteveBurnsfd