What is the status of the Trump administration’s tariffs?

Last updated July 7, 2025

President Donald Trump has repeatedly proposed — and reneged on — plans to impose tariffs on other countries, giving whiplash to both consumers and the stock market. Trump had planned to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries around the world, but these tariffs were temporarily put on pause back in April. As that pause is set to end, Trump has started to send letters to countries around the world telling them what their new tariff rates will be. The U.S. will impose a tariff rate of 25% on top trading partners like Japan and South Korea starting on Aug. 1.

Tariffs are a tax that U.S. importers pay to the U.S. government. To make up for that tax, these importers either eat the costs or pass them along to you in the form of higher prices.

Currently, the following tariffs from the second Trump administration are in effect:

30% on most Chinese imports (with some exceptions, like smartphones, which face a 20% tariff), and a 54% tariff on packages under $800.

25% on imported vehicles and car parts

25% on all steel and aluminum imports

25% on imports from Mexico and Canada that are not compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; imports from these countries that are USMCA compliant have 0% tariffs.

10% on energy imports from Canada

10% on imports of potash (a popular fertilizer) from Canada or Mexico

10% baseline tariff on nearly all imports (imports from Mexico and Canada are not subject to this baseline)

July 7: Trump says he will impose a 25% tariff on goods from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Kazakhstan, a 30% tariff on goods from South Africa, and a 40% tariff on goods from Myanmar and Laos starting on Aug. 1. If they raise their tariffs in response, the U.S. will raise its tariffs on those countries by that percentage, in addition to the new tariff rate.

July 6: With Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan set to go into effect soon, Trump announces that the U.S. will start delivering letters to other countries on what their new, higher tariff rates will be if they haven’t struck a trade deal. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says reciprocal tariffs will go into effect on Aug. 1.

July 2: Trump strikes a trade deal with Vietnam that entails a 20% tariff on Vietnamese imports and a 40% tariff on Vietnamese goods that originated from a different country. Vietnam will not place any tariffs on U.S. imports. Vietnamese imports would have faced a 46% tariff under Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan, which was put on hold back in April.

May 29: A federal appeals court temporarily allows Trump’s sweeping tariffs to remain in place.

May 28: A federal court rules that Trump does not have the authority to impose sweeping tariffs on imported goods.

May 25: Trump postpones his plan to impose a 50% tariff on European Union imports from June to July.

May 23: Trump threatens to impose a 50% tariff on goods from the European Union at the beginning of June and a 25% tariff on smartphones by the end of June.

May 14: The 90-day U.S.-China trade deal goes into effect.

May 12: The U.S. and China hash out a 90-day trade deal. The U.S. will lower the tariff rate on most Chinese goods from 145% to 30%. Lower-priced packages under $800 will see their tariff rate reduced from 120% to 54%. Meanwhile, China will lower the tariff rate on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%.

May 8: The U.S. and the U.K. reach a trade deal that will lower tariffs on British car imports to 10% on up to 100,000 cars, although the deal has yet to be formalized. The U.S. will also remove tariffs on imported U.K. steel and aerospace parts like airplane engines from Rolls Royce. In turn, the U.K. will remove tariffs on U.S. ethanol up to 1.4 billion liters and lower tariffs on U.S. products like olive oil, wine and sports equipment. The average tariff on U.S. goods will now stand at 1.8%. Both the U.K. and the U.S. will also allow the other to export beef into their respective countries.

May 5: The White House, following up on Trump’s film tariff announcement, tells The Hollywood Reporter that “no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made.”

May 4: Trump announces he’s placing a 100% tariff on movies that are produced in other countries.

May 3: Trump’s 25% tariff on imported auto parts goes into effect.

May 2: Trump ends a tariff loophole that allowed packages worth under $800 to be imported tax-free.

April 29: Auto manufacturers who import autos and auto parts that face 25% tariffs no longer face 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum or on imports from Canada and Mexico, according to an executive order from Trump. Trump also allows auto manufacturers who import auto parts to receive tariff reimbursements worth 3.75% of the retail price of a U.S.-made car. This offer will last until April 30, 2026. Afterwards, the reimbursement will decline to 2.5% and last for another year.



April 22: The U.S. Commerce Department announces plans to impose tariffs of up to 3,521% on four South East Asian countries, which include Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

April 13: U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick tells ABC’s news show “This Week” that the electronics exemptions are temporary and that they will face “semiconductor tariffs” within the next couple of months. Trump says there are no tariff “exceptions,” and that the electronic products that appeared to be exempt on April 11 are still subject to duties, but at a 20% rate.

April 11: Smartphones, computers and other electronic devices appear to be excluded from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, according to updated guidance published by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

China increases its retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. to 125%.

April 10: The White House clarifies that China will face a minimum tariff rate of 145%, not 125%. Trump is imposing a 125% tariff rate on top of an already-existing 20% rate he imposed earlier this year.

April 9: Trump’s reciprocal tariffs go into effect, but Trump later decides to postpone tariffs on 75 countries for 90 days. Trump also announces he will impose a tariff rate of 125% on Chinese imports. China announces it will impose 84% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods starting April 10, while the EU says it will impose 25% tariffs on U.S. goods in waves starting on April 15.

The White House says imports on goods from Mexico and Canada will continue to face 25% tariffs if they are not USMCA compliant, and that its 10% tariff rate on energy and potash will remain in effect.

Canada imposes 25% tariffs on American vehicles that are not compliant with USMCA.

April 8: The White House announces that Trump will impose a total tariff rate of 104% on Chinese imports, which includes the 20% the administration already imposed this year and an additional 84% rate set to go into effect April 9.

April 5: A 10% baseline tariff on nearly all imported goods goes into effect.

April 3: 25% tariffs on imported vehicles go into effect.

April 2: Trump announces a 10% baseline tariff rate on all countries, along with a higher rate of up to 54% on select countries. Trump is planning to impose a total tariff rate of 54% on China, including the 20% it already faces; 46% on Vietnam; 32% on Taiwan; and 20% on the European Union.

The Trump administration confirms that the planned 25% tariffs on automobiles will take effect on April 3 and the tariffs on auto parts are set to go into effect on May 3.

March 26: Trump announces that he will place 25% tariffs on all automobiles and auto parts.

March 20: The EU will delay plans to reinstate tariffs that were set to go into effect on April 1, the first of two planned batches of tariffs on U.S. products. The first set of tariffs, which are set to hit products like motorcycles, bourbon and jeans, will now go into effect in mid-April.

March 16: Trump states he has “no intention” to offer any exemptions on the 25% aluminum and steel tariffs that are in effect. He also says that reciprocal tariffs and additional tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum will go into effect on April 2.

March 13: Trump threatens to place a 200% tariff on imported alcohol from the EU if the bloc doesn’t reverse its plans to impose tariffs on U.S. whiskey.

March 12: Trump’s planned steel and aluminum tariffs go into effect. His administration reinstates 25% tariffs on all steel imports and raises tariffs on all aluminum imports to 25%.

In response, the European Union announces that it will impose retaliatory tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods.The EU is set to impose them in two batches. On April 1, the EU is set to lift a suspension on tariffs that were in place from 2018 to 2020, which will hit products like motorcycles, bourbon and jeans. The EU will then impose additional tariffs on April 13. Proposed products include steel and aluminum, textiles, home appliances and agricultural products.

Canada is also planning to impose tariffs on $21 billion worth of U.S. goods, including tableware. stoves, fishing equipment and machinery, which will take effect on March 13. The United States’ trading partner has already imposed 25% tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods, which includes certain types of meat, wine, orange juice, pajamas and footwear.

March 11: The premier of Ontario, Canada, agrees to halt a 25% surcharge on electricity that the province supplies to Minnesota, New York and Michigan. Trump says he will double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%, but rolls back his plan after the premier backs down on plans to impose a surcharge on Canadian electricity.

March 10: In response to Trump’s tariffs, the premier of Ontario, Canada, announces that Ontario will charge 25% more for the electricity it supplies to Minnesota, New York and Michigan.

March 6: Trump postpones 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico for one month if they are USMCA compliant, while lowering the tariff rate on potash, a popular fertilizer, from 25% to 10% if it’s imported from Canada or Mexico.

However, Canada is committed to keeping retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports in place. Canada has a plan to set 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of imported U.S. goods, and has already imposed tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods.

March 5: The Trump administration announces that U.S. automakers are exempt from tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico for one month, as long as they follow rules set forth by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

March 4: Planned 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico go into effect, ending the 30-day pause on these taxes, although Canadian energy faces a lower tariff rate of 10%. The Trump administration also slaps an additional 10% tariff on China, meaning Chinese imports now face a tariff of 20%.

China announces it will impose 15% tariffs on U.S. imports, including chicken, pork, soy and beef, that will take effect on March 10. These tariffs are on top of the 10%-15% tariffs China imposed in February.

During a joint address to Congress, Trump also says the U.S. might impose a 25% tariff on copper.

Canada announces it plans to move forward with its plans to set 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of imported U.S. goods, and has already imposed tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods. That $30 billion worth of goods includes certain types of meat, wine, orange juice, pajamas and footwear.

Feb. 27: The European Union says it will fight Trump’s plan to impose 25% tariffs on EU imports, targeting the U.S. bourbon, jean and motorcycle industries.

Feb. 26: Trump threatens to impose 25% tariffs on imports from the European Union. Trump says the planned 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect on April 2, although a White House official walks back that claim and says they’re still set to go into effect in early March.

Feb. 13: Trump signs a memorandum calling for the development of a reciprocal tariff plan. These reciprocal tariffs would ensure that U.S. tariff rates on other countries match the rates that countries have imposed on U.S. exports.

Feb. 10: China’s retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. go into effect. The country imposes a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products, and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars.

Trump announces plans to reinstate 25% tariffs on steel imports and raise tariffs on aluminum imports to 25% “without exceptions” on March 12.

Feb. 4: Trump’s 10% tariffs on China go into effect. China announces it plans to retaliate against the U.S. by imposing a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products, and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars.

Feb. 3: Trump agrees to a deal with Canada and Mexico, pausing 25% tariffs on both countries for 30 days, but tariffs on China are set to go into effect. Canada agrees to appoint a fentanyl “czar” and create a joint strike force with the U.S. to tackle organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering, according to a tweet from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Mexico agrees to reinforce the U.S.-Mexico border with 10,000 troops from its National Guard to curb drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.

Trump hints the European Union could also face tariffs.

Feb. 1: The White House announces that Trump is planning to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on China, which are set to take effect on Feb. 4. Energy from Canada, specifically, will face a 10% tariff.

Mexico announces it plans to respond with its own tariffs against the U.S., although it does not specify what those tariffs will look like. Canada says it plans to impose 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of goods.

Jan. 20: Trump announces that he plans to put 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, on Feb. 1. While Trump threatened to place tariffs on China prior to Inauguration Day, he does not mention any concrete plans for China.