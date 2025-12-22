Marketplace®

We can thank growing geopolitical uncertainty for both. Plus: beef prices, corporate “storytellers” and a vintage tech museum.
It’s not all about the whole “safe haven” thing.
Demand for beef is high at the same time that cattle inventory is low — and ranchers are cautious about investing in growing their herds at a time of economic uncertainty.
According to LinkedIn, the number of job listings that include “storyteller” have doubled in 2025.
Sarai and Huxley Dunsany tell the story of turning Huxley’s vintage technology collection into the family business.
The greenback is down a little over 9% since January. With some uncertainty in the U.S. economy headed into the new year, the dollar may continue to weaken.
The process often starts with companies and consultants. It involves federal, state, and local regulators too.