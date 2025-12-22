Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Dec 22, 2025

U.S. dollar down, gold hits all-time high

We can thank growing geopolitical uncertainty for both. Plus: beef prices, corporate “storytellers” and a vintage tech museum.

Download
U.S. dollar down, gold hits all-time high
manassanant pamai/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team

U.S. dollar down, gold hits all-time high