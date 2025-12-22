Corporate America has a story to tell

These days, companies are on the lookout for the next generation of Homers.

Big brands like Google, Microsoft and even USAA are hoping to capture consumer attention through unique voices and storytelling.

“A lot of these companies that once relied on business journalists to tell their stories, and now, they’ve got nowhere to go to,” said Katie Deighton, a reporter from the Wall Street Journal. “And they are really making sure they have a tone of voice to stand out.”

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Deighton about how content creation is changing how brands tell stories.

To hear their conversation, use the audio player above.