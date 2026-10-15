Where producer prices go, consumer prices are likely follow

Producer prices rose 1.3% in September. How will that show up in consumer prices?
The producer price index rose 1.3% in September — the largest monthly jump since 2022 — driven largely by energy costs.
The price of diesel, competition, and technological innovation are among the factors tamping down inflation in some sectors of this economy.
Not because they want to, but because of inflation.
Dylan Demery, owner of She's Fly in Fort Collins, Colorado, chats about what business has been like as the fly fishing season wraps up.
Siblings Jay and Neha Shroff are looking to grow the family business, but there are some serious economic headwinds in their way.