Regulating the tech sector in the AI era

Europe may have weeks of paid vacation, quaint walkable cities and incredible, affordable local wines. But there's something the continent lacks (besides ice cubes and AC): shiny, new Big Tech products.

Take Apple's revamped Siri, Meta's Muse or OpenAI's competing AI assistant dots. They've all launched in the U.S., and in some cases other markets. But largely, not in the EU, which has a network of tech regulations targeting data protection, interoperability and AI.

Max von Thun, director of the antitrust think tank Open Markets Institute Europe, explains more on this.

More on this

“A Continent Without A.I. Agents: Europe Has to Wait for Dots, Muse and Siri AI” from Trending Topics EU

“Europe’s AI Blues: US Companies Slow Deployment” from Center for European Policy Analysis