Regulating the tech sector in the AI era

While the U.S. moves ahead in rolling out new features, European consumers face a delayed rollout due the bloc's strict tech laws aimed at protecting consumers, says Max von Thun, director of the think tank Open Markets Institute.
Europe may have weeks of paid vacation, quaint walkable cities and incredible, affordable local wines. But there's something the continent lacks (besides ice cubes and AC): shiny, new Big Tech products.
Take Apple's revamped Siri, Meta's Muse or OpenAI's competing AI assistant dots. They've all launched in the U.S., and in some cases other markets. But largely, not in the EU, which has a network of tech regulations targeting data protection, interoperability and AI.
Max von Thun, director of the antitrust think tank Open Markets Institute Europe, explains more on this.
“A Continent Without A.I. Agents: Europe Has to Wait for Dots, Muse and Siri AI” from Trending Topics EU
“Europe’s AI Blues: US Companies Slow Deployment” from Center for European Policy Analysis