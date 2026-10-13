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Oct 13, 2026

What the low-hire, low-fire economy looks like for a new grad

Zoë Goffe graduated from undergrad in 2025. After working for a little more than a year, she’s back on the job hunt.

My Economyby Sofia Terenzio
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Zoë Goffe found a job right after college working on a campaign. But now, after her candidate lost his primary race, she's on the job hunt again.
Zoë Goffe found a job right after college working on a campaign. But now, after her candidate lost his primary race, she's on the job hunt again.
Courtesy Goffe

For young people in this low hire, low fire economy, finding a job has not been easy. The unemployment rate for those ages 20 to 24 hit 8% in September, nearly a full percentage point higher than it was a year ago and almost double the headline figure at 4.2%.

That's what the data is telling us, but what are young people actually experiencing?

Zoë Goffe graduated from Northeastern University in 2025. She was lucky enough to find a job right out of college working as a campaign manager for a Boston City Council race, which lead her to her next role working on a congressional campaign.

But when the state primaries rolled around in September, the candidate she was working for didn’t make it through, which meant Goffe lost her job overnight.

Since, Goffe has moved back home as she looks for another gig. “Moving back in, sometimes it feels like a concession,” said Goffe. “But this was the right move for me and I just have to be confident and firm in that.”

To hear more of Goffe’s story, click the audio player above.

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