Dec 22, 2025

Running a vintage tech museum as a family

Sarai and Huxley Dunsany tell the story of turning Huxley’s vintage technology collection into the family business.

My Economyby Sean McHenry
From left to right, Retro Roadshow CEO Sarai Dunsany poses with her son, Rhyal, and husband and co-founder Huxley at the 2024 Bay Area Maker Faire.
Courtesy Dunsany

For Sarai and Huxley Dunsany, the idea for their pop-up vintage tech museum, the Retro Roadshow, started with a vintage tech collection.

“I started collecting vintage technology when I was a young teenager,” said Huxley Dunsany. “I was super eager to get my hands on computers, video games, anything nerdy and electronic. I got this feeling that it was maybe worth holding on to as much of it as I could, because there wouldn't be many examples left.”

Back in 2019, a local coffee shop invited them to set up an old computer from Huxley’s collection in their front window, and folks were drawn to it. “From then, we realized that there was an actual audience for what we were into with this,” Huxley said.

Then, in 2024, after doing pop-ups throughout the Bay Area, they made it official and created an LLC.

“When I decided that I wanted to leave my job and focus on the Retro Roadshow full time, we gave it about five years,” said Sarai Dunsany. “You know, it would be a bit of a lifestyle change, right?”

To listen to their story, use the media player above.

