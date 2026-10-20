The loan demand balancing act

Higher interest rates could cool borrowing for midsize lenders. Plus: value in retail, AI in publishing, digital gaming, hunting season, and the horror industry.
Midsize companies have been taking out lots of loans from regional banks, but rising rates could squeeze them as they refinance loans they took out during the pandemic.
The move is aimed at taking on Amazon and Costco and drawing in consumers seeking to get the most out of their subscriptions.
“What publishers and literary agents are struggling with behind the scenes is what percentage of AI assistance crosses the line into, ‘we could lose more money than we stand to make,’” publishing journalist Jane Friedman said.
Hasbro, which also makes Play-Doh and Transformers toys, reported that its revenue increased 15% in the third quarter.
Andrew Webster, entertainment editor at The Verge, explains why horror movies, games and TV shows are gaining attention and prestige across the media landscape.