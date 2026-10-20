Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Oct 20, 2026

The loan demand balancing act

Higher interest rates could cool borrowing for midsize lenders. Plus: value in retail, AI in publishing, digital gaming, hunting season, and the horror industry.

Download
The loan demand balancing act
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team

The loan demand balancing act