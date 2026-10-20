AI (still) has the publishing industry in a tizzy

Generative AI has been increasingly adopted across many industries, like scientific research and informational services. But in creative industries like book publishing, the story is a little different.

Jane Friedman is a journalist who covers the publishing industry and has created an FAQ resource on publishing and AI. She has a few words to describe how people in the publishing world are feeling right now.

“Confusing, overwhelming, anger-inducing,” she said. “Pick the negative emotion. It's one of those.”

Earlier this year, several book releases were canceled after allegations that the books were composed with the help of AI. At the same time, publishers themselves are using AI behind the scenes.

“The biggest publishers all have said they're using AI in some way, shape, or form behind the scenes for their own business operations,” Friedman said. “But at the same time, they are saying, ‘We want to protect human creativity and authors.’ And everyone's trying not to offend the general public or the readership who are, I think it's fair to say, not well-disposed to AI.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Friedman about the state of AI and publishing.

To listen to their conversation, use the “play” button at the top of this page.