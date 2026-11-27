Tom Norby and his wife, Terri Barnes, own Trout Creek Tree Farm in Corbett, Oregon. Courtesy Norby

The traditional career path of staying in the same job for 40 or so years isn't as common as it used to be. According to a report from Monster, the job search site, 20% of job seekers are intentionally trying to change industries or career paths. Nearly 65% say they've applied for jobs outside their industry or typical role.

For Tom Norby, his first career couldn’t have been more different from the one he has today. He started as a position trader for a small regional firm in Portland, Oregon. “Some days you make a lot of money, and some days you really lose a lot of money,” Norby said. “And I started to realize that being a stock trader was not necessarily a long-term career.”

He wanted a job that was less stressful and could be more flexible. Eventually, Norby and his wife bought some land to grow Christmas trees in Corbett, Oregon.

“I had had exposure to the Christmas tree industry as a young adult, where I would go and work on Christmas tree farms,” remembered Norby.

Now, Norby sells about 7,000 trees wholesale every year from his farm, Trout Creek Tree Farm.

“Money going into savings really slowed down [after leaving stock trading], but as a sole proprietor, I get a lot of challenges, and I also get a lot of time off, and it makes life a lot more flexible.”

To hear the rest of Norby’s story, click the audio player above.