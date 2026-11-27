Is your AI assistant doing your Black Friday shopping? Plus: Beach cleanup, a Christmas tree farm, and a recap of the week’s economic headlines.
Plus new tariffs and Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia.
Early data from Adobe shows AI referrals to retail sites were up more than 150% over last year — but when bots do the browsing, they’re less susceptible to online ads geared to humans.
Tom Norby, owner of Trout Creek Tree Farm in Corbett, Oregon, talks about why he left his career for a new one, and how business is going on the farm today.
The federal agency in 2025 eliminated funding that could have also created a pipeline for Alaska's ever-growing marine debris problem.
People have harvested wild foods for millennia. These groups are teaching people to eat "field to fork" again.