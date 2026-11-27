As the holiday shopping season officially kicks off this Black Friday, it’s clear AI is becoming a bigger part of the consumer tradition. Early data from Adobe show AI referrals to retail sites yesterday were up more than 150% over last year.

It’s the first holiday season consumers have been equipped with widely available artificial intelligence personal assistants, like Meta’s Muse, that can actually do all the deal hunting and complete purchases. But adding bots into the shopping process could complicate a part of the retail business that has become increasingly lucrative: advertising.

AI personal assistants can help make us savvier shoppers this holiday season, said Koen Pauwels, a marketing professor at Northeastern University.

“I want my digital twin to look at all the possible deals out there in this Black Friday, and kind of alert me to stuff that I don't have time for,” he said.

If you give them your banking information, AI assistants can make purchases on your behalf. So you could check off your shopping list without ever browsing a single retail site yourself.

“That also makes it much more complicated for brands and retailers to somehow affect or influence our choices,” Pauwels said.

A human shopper will run into sponsored search results and banner ads. And for retailers, selling advertising has much bigger margins than selling stuff.

Some retailers, like Amazon, have blocked AI agents like Muse.

Because if only bots are seeing the ads? “They're typically more consistent and rational than we humans are,” Pauwels said.

AI isn’t susceptible to impulse spending. So ads targeting bots need to be less emotional, more transactional, said retail consultant Katherine Black at Kearney.

“It might become more like a bidding system where advertisers are sort of bidding to be included, or they're bidding to maybe even offer the lowest price to win a sale,” she said.

Most shoppers aren’t yet willing to hand over their wallets to bots, said Andrew Lipsman, an independent commerce analyst. He said instead, most consumers are using AI to discover products and track deals, then clicking ‘buy’ themselves.

“It helps consumers build conviction in their purchase. And under that scenario, every engagement on an e-commerce site becomes more valuable,” Lipsman said.

While ads might not get in front of as many human eyeballs, he said the ones they do reach are ready to buy.