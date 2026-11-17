If you've ever wondered if the price you see when shopping online is the same price everyone else is seeing, the answer, increasingly, is probably not.

But just last week, the New York City Council moved to ban the use of surveillance pricing, which is when shoppers get charged differently based on their personal data. The measure has now been sent to Mayor Zohran Mamdani's desk for his signature before it becomes law, and it comes as other cities and states consider similar efforts.

For more on how widespread the practice is, we're joined by Neil Saunders, managing director and retail analyst at Globaldata.

Kimberly Adams: We've been hearing a lot about companies increasingly using technology and people's personal data to charge customers different prices. How widespread is that really right now?

Neil Saunders: I don't think it's all that widespread among the mainstream retailers, but it is cropping up more and more because it's easy for some retailers that want to do it to put it in place because AI can work out personalized pricing, and of course, when things are digital, you're seeing the prices on your browser. You don't see what's on everyone else's browser, so it's not all that common — not in retail anyway — but it's certainly becoming something of an issue.

Adams: You said personalized pricing. I've also heard surveillance pricing, dynamic pricing. What is the difference between all of these terms, if there is one?

Saunders: Well, I think the main difference is that dynamic pricing doesn't stay static over time; it fluctuates, but actually, it fluctuates for everyone. Everyone gets the same price. Personalized pricing is a little bit different. It's when people get charged different amounts for the exact same product, even at the same time.

Adams: The Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into the pricing practices of several big airlines, rideshare companies, and retailers, including Walmart. What's the latest there?

Saunders: Well, we don't really know what's going to come out of that investigation. I think that they are looking into a range of different factors around pricing, some of which may be quite legitimate. Because ride-sharing, for example, it does fluctuate with demand, and actually, in some ways, that's quite reasonable if there's scarcity and there are fewer drivers out there. And I think the same is true of airlines. The difference between those and retail, though, is that both of those have quite constrained supply. There's not an unlimited number of airline seats, and there's not an unlimited number of cars on the road. Within retail, whilst it's not unlimited, goods are really plentiful. So, I think that's why the consumer will kind of accept the pricing of things like airlines and Uber services fluctuating over time, but they're much less likely to tolerate it in retail.

Adams: How would a person even know if they were experiencing personalized or surveillance pricing?

Saunders: I think that's the difficult thing. Many people may not know because, unless you are tracking and tracing prices over time, it's very, very difficult to know whether that price is changing. I think one of the things that consumers do often pick up on, though, is when the shelf edge is different to what they get charged at the register. It's not because of surveillance pricing, and it's not because of dynamic pricing; it's just because the pricing centrally has been changed. So, some people do see that, but you have to be savvy enough to remember what that shelf edge price was. And if you're buying a lot of stuff, say in a supermarket, you're not going to remember all those prices. So, it's actually a really, really difficult thing for people to track and trace.