The National Retail Federation predicts that shoppers will spend more than $1 trillion this holiday season, even as they struggle with stubborn inflation. There are Black Friday sales, of course. But what do you do if your “deal” doesn’t turn out to be such a bargain, after all?

Edgar Dworsky, founder of the resource guide ConsumerWorld.org, misses the good old days when there was just one big Black Friday sale.

“When you’d get up at 4:30 in the morning and hang outside the store in a crazy long line,” he recalled. Now, stores advertise Black Friday deals throughout November.

“Shoppers now have to wonder, ‘Should I buy during the early Black Friday sale or do I wait ‘til the real Black Friday week?’” Dworsky said.

And sometimes prices drop after the sales. Dworsky noted that some credit cards will make up the difference if the price dips after you buy. Some retailers offer price matches, so you get some money back if that store — or a competitor — lowers the price before Christmas.

You can also return the item and buy it back at the lower price, according to Sucharita Kodali, a retail analyst at Forrester. There are exceptions, though.

“If you’ve worn merchandise that's apparel already, they may not accept that as a return,” she said.

The best way to be sure you’re getting a deal, she said, is to do your research before you buy. Kodali suggested comparing prices on websites like CamelCamelCamel, checking price histories on Alexa, or asking an AI agent to send you price alerts.

“And in some cases, you even have the ability to provide your credit card number, and the agent can even buy the item for you,” she said.

Because, Kodali added, if something you’ve been watching falls to the lowest price in months, you do want to swoop it up right away.