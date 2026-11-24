Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy defied expectations and grew more than 6% in the third quarter — nearly tripling estimates. That’s the best growth the company has seen in five years.

The company has done so well that it said it’s on track to make $500 million more this year than expected.

That jump happened despite tariffs, inflation, declining foot traffic, and sky-high computer memory costs due to AI. There is no shortage of headwinds to Best Buy’s success. Brett House, economics professor at Columbia Business School, said that gas prices and tariffs have made life more expensive.

“Those two things have combined to make budgets tighter and make consumer sentiment a lot more dour than it might otherwise be,” he said.

House said that some consumer spending has gone up — like food, housing, and travel. Things Best Buy doesn’t sell.

“By contrast, spending on what we call durable goods — things like appliances or electronics — grew almost not at all,” he said. “So, on top of that, the performance by Best Buy is a real standout.”

And yet Michael Baker, a senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson, isn’t surprised by Best Buy’s success. He said it comes from numerous factors that Best Buy can’t control — starting with a pandemic wave.

“Remember, everyone probably bought a new laptop, a new flat screen TV, a lot of new products during COVID — and it's about time to replace those,” Baker said.

He said that people typically replace computers every four or five years and TVs every six or seven years.

“At the end of 2024, early 2025, we start to see the computing business get better,” he said. “And now, we're just starting to see the TV business get better as well.”

Hence, it’s a great time to be a consumer electronics company.

The other big external factor: video games: “Grand Theft Auto VI” and “The Legend of Zelda.”

“There's a lot of new games coming out right after Q3 that people are upgrading for,” said Natalie Kotlyar, the national industry leader of BDO’s retail and consumer products industry group.

Kotlyar said that right ahead of big releases for games like these, consumers might go to Best Buy to grab a PS5 or a Nintendo Switch 2.

“And we always see a spike in spending, obviously coming into the holiday season,” she said.

Kotlyar said that it’s hard to tell whether the headwinds will catch up to companies like Best Buy next year, but holiday spending should keep consumer electronics performing strong at least through the end of 2026.