Anthropic’s AI models have been improving on certain tasks about twice as fast this year as in previous years, according to a recent report from the AI safety nonprofit METR. Researchers estimate that about 80% of that acceleration could be due to the increased use of AI in research and development.

It's got a lot of AI insiders warning about something called recursive self-improvement or RSI — where AI sort of builds itself leading to a rapid explosion in capabilities.

Rachel Steratore, a senior researcher at RAND, says now is the time to prepare.

More on this

I Spent a Year Talking to Anthropic Employees. Here’s What They Believe — from The New York Times

Anthropic warns that it’s very close to RSI capability, aka self-building AI — from TechCrunch

Recursive Self-Improvement and Automated AI Research and Development — from RAND