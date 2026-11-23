The stock market rallied in response. Plus: AI defense, renewable energy, and Kansas farming headwinds.
After 11 days, and a stock market meltdown, Huang has been reinstated as head of the chipmaker. But what does it mean for one person to be the center of the stock market?
A record 82% of businesses say their material costs have gone up, according to a new NABE survey. It’s the highest share since the survey began in 1999.
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike announced that it is acquiring cloud security company Zscaler for nearly $44 billion.
The cost of renewable energy has fallen dramatically — while the war in the Middle East is showing the true cost of our oil dependency.
A year of diesel fuel price spikes, ongoing trade war concerns, and even some surprising weather have made it a tough one for Kansas farmers Vance and Louise Ehmke.