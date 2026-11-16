It’s a big week for retail news, right before The Big Week in retail. October retail sales numbers from the Census Bureau are out Tuesday, and third quarter earnings from Walmart, Target, TJ Maxx and Home Depot are all out later in the week.

Mari Shor was out and about this weekend. Running errands, browsing a bit — the usual.

“And you would have thought it was, like, Christmas week. It was so busy. And it’s hard to know what was driving it,” she said.

Shor, a retail analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said this holiday creep is happening because consumers are hunting harder for deals and retailers are eager to offer them.

“Because the business over the holiday period can be so lumpy, a lot of companies have tried to pull forward holiday promotions,” she said.

The goal is to get people to spend earlier, and maybe more over time.

A promotion already got Mark Mathews — for shoes from a brand his wife likes. “It just flashed across my screen that they were on sale,” he said.

Mathews is chief economist at the National Retail Federation, which represents retailers. He said right now there’s an air of “cautious optimism.”

The NRF forecasts holiday retail sales will grow 4.2% year over year. Economists estimate the last inflation reading was around 4%. That puts expected real sales at a slight bump.

“Recognition that the consumer is concerned about gas prices and the economy and is going to be very, very careful,” Mathews said.

How careful? Sheraz Mian, director of research at Zacks, said he’ll be looking for that in Walmart’s earnings on Thursday. The retailer is a good window to consumer spending because it has shoppers across income brackets.

“What happens to Walmart has implications in the broader retail space,” he said.

If Walmart is worried about the holidays, other retailers should be worried about the holidays. And if Walmart is running more discounts?

“That makes life problematic for a host of other retailers that are also targeting that same consumer base,” Mian said, because it’ll force those retailers to compete.

Mian said we won’t be able to fully assess the holidays until January. Most shoppers haven’t started yet.

“I’m a classic procrastinator so, totally last minute,” he said.

If you’re procrastinating as well, it’s OK. The deals probably aren’t going anywhere.