Look closely at any city in the world, and you’ll realize that we humans share our urban environments with other species. Pigeons, rats, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and many other animals have learned to thrive in cities. In fact, researchers increasingly recognize that urban environments can be hotspots for biodiversity and evolution.

Epidemiologist Dan Werb explores that idea in a new book called “Our Wild Familiars: How Animals Are Adapting to Cities and Reshaping the Natural World. He spoke with “Marketplace” host Amy Scott about urban ecology and how climate change could reshape our relationships with animals. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Amy Scott: So I learned a new word from your book. What is a synanthrope, and what made you want to write about them?

Dan Werb: So a synanthrope is any living organism that has adapted itself to human-modified environments. As you mentioned, I'm an epidemiologist, and synanthropes are really at the intersection of viruses and humans, right? They are the transporters, increasingly, of novel viruses into human populations. But they're also interesting, just in their own right, as a class of creatures that have adapted themselves to living alongside humans, which are really nature's greatest predator.

Scott: And not just adapted, but, in some cases, just thrived in what seem to be very inhospitable environments. There are so many good examples, but I want to ask you about the octopus in Seattle, basically doing great in underwater trash?

Werb: Yeah, not only doing great, but taking full advantage of the trash. So, in the shores around Seattle, this is an area with 16 overlapping Superfund sites; [it’s] extremely polluted — there are old refrigerators, there are handguns, there are cell phones, there are garden gnomes. And so you would think, and a lot of marine ecologists have thought this, that essentially nothing could live in these places. And yet, there's one marine ecologist, Eliza Heery, who discovered that Giant Pacific octopuses have started to move closer and closer and closer from the outer ocean into the shores surrounding Seattle, and turned all of this junk into their homes.

Scott: Now, one potential takeaway from that is “oh, well, trash is good — like, wildlife is thriving, we don't need to clean up our act.” And I imagine that's not what you want people to take away from this book, though right?

Werb: It's not exactly what I want people to take away from this book I will say that when I started my research, I didn't expect that most of the research that I would be doing in cities across the world would just be hanging around garbage cans and dumpsters, but you know these are the places that attract animals. Garbage is really one of the elements of city design that has allowed animals to thrive. For example, New York City rats have become so abundant, have so taken advantage of all of the trash in that city, that you know there's actually now distinct genetic lineages of uptown and downtown rats in Manhattan because they're just so well established. It like, turbocharges evolution.

Scott: How is climate change contributing to this phenomenon of wildlife adapting to and even thriving in urban places?

Werb: Well, it's speeding things up. That's for sure. There's some research from a group out of the University of Toronto Mississauga called “the great urban shift,” and they did some simulations of what the next few decades are going to look like across North America, and found that it's likely that there will be literally thousands of animals moving from natural habitats into cities over the next few decades. That is primarily driven by climate change in the form of extreme weather events like wildfires, droughts, floods. We've seen headlines of, you know, maybe a few months ago about bears invading swimming pools in and around LA and I and I think that's a really good example, right? Because the animals that we're going to be seeing moving into cities aren't just all going to be small, innocuous creatures like mice or squirrels. We're talking about charismatic megafauna, and this is something that we have to prepare for.

Scott: How can we prepare for it? Because, as you say, I mean, this is going to lead to more encounters, and human safety could be at stake. How can we learn to live with these predators in our midst?

Werb: It's a great question, and for me, I see this as a real opportunity rather than a problem. We are living in a mass extinction event, and as animals move into cities, they are fleeing elements that would otherwise potentially cause them to go extinct. And cities will decide, essentially, whether they go extinct or not. We have this incredible opportunity to design cities in ways that can foster sustainability and nurture species back from the brink. And I'll just say, you know, on the point about conflict, if animals don't have anywhere to go when they get into a city and they essentially become trapped in one area, that is a recipe for conflict. And so, efforts to increase the number of green spaces or improve existing green spaces that create pathways for animals to move in and out of neighborhoods—that capacity to move is what's going to reduce conflict as the inevitable flood of larger and sometimes pointy animals moves into cities.