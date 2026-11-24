The San Francisco Bay Area is facing the threat of flooding over the next couple of days as a big storm coincides with unusually high tides.

Much of the East Coast is also in for heavy rain on Thanksgiving, and Florida is still assessing damage from its second round of storms and flooding in less than a month.

As the climate changes, flooding is becoming more frequent and intense around the country. But most homeowners aren’t protected.

Ninety percent of natural disasters in the U.S. involve flooding. But Mark Friedlander at the nonprofit Insurance Information Institutes said just 6% of homeowners have flood insurance.

“The trend is heading in the wrong direction, where we see more people dropping the coverage than adding the coverage,” he said.

An analysis from the Associated Press found that about 500,000 fewer homeowners have flood insurance now than did five years ago.

Amy Bach, executive director of the nonprofit United Policyholders, said that’s largely because for most, buying a policy has gotten much more expensive — along with so much else.

“And if they are not being legally required to buy flood insurance, they will drop it as an optional purchase that they just can't afford,” she said.

The only homeowners who are required to buy flood insurance are those who have a mortgage and live in a FEMA-designated flood zone. Very few others choose to.

“For the majority of people they just can't afford it, or an agent has told them they don't need it,” Bach said.

United Policyholders recommends every homeowner at least get a quote — both from the National Flood Insurance Program and from a private company.

For homeowners not in an official flood zone, Bach said it may be much cheaper than they think.