Farming is not a cheap undertaking, and, this year, global headwinds made it all the more expensive. Spiking diesel and fertilizer prices brought costs up, and farm equipment has been getting increasingly pricey. It doesn’t help that farmers are still waiting on a new farm bill from Congress.

To hear more about what farmers are up against, “Marketplace” host Amy Scott chatted with Vance and Louise Ehmke, owners of Ehmke Seed, a 14,000-acre farm in Healy, Kansas where they grow and sell wheat and grain seed to other growers.

Below is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Amy Scott: It's been nearly a year since we talked. So, how's business?

Vance Ehmke: Well, the highlight of yesterday kind of sums up a lot of things. We stopped in at the local friendly John Deere dealer and found out the price of a new four-wheel drive tractor is $700,000.

Scott: Ouch. Okay, well, give me a sense of what it used to cost so we can understand what that actually means.

Vance: Well, I was thinking about that the other day. You know, Louise and I have been farming out here for like 50 years, but the first tractor we bought, we paid $25,000 for it. So, you know, it's kind of going the wrong direction. New combines, what do those cost, Louise?

Louise Ehmke: Those are a million dollars.

Scott: Oh my goodness.

Louise: There's a whole bunch of new equipment sitting on these lots, which means that farmers are not buying new equipment.

Vance: Oh yeah. But, okay, let's say you want to fix up your existing line of equipment. The shop hourly costs like…

Louise: $180 an hour.

Vance: Well, part of the problem that we got out here are these extremely high input costs, and a lot of that relates to some of these political policies that we've had, like with tariffs and trade wars. We buy a lot of steel from Canada, we buy a lot of fertilizer from Canada, and these tariffs and trade wars have definitely caused a huge amount of inflation.

Louise: We filled up our our fuel tanks — what was it, a couple months ago, Vance? Or a month ago? Yeah, and while fuel has gone down a little, it's still quite a bit more than it was a year ago.

Vance: Right before we planted wheat, we bought 7,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and what I'm calling the “Trump premium” was $15,000. And right after we were done planting wheat and rye, we filled up those tanks again and that $15,000 had inflated to $20,000.

Louise: Your cash flow gets killed by something like that.

Scott: So your costs are up, but what about prices? What are you getting for your milo and wheat right now?

Vance: Well, I'm just looking at the price on wheat, and it's up 14 cents at $5.55, but that is probably about $2 below our cost of production.

Scott: A big part of your business is selling seeds to other farmers. What are you hearing from your customers right now?

Vance: Well, there's just a great deal of concern. We had a lot of hail right before wheat harvest, and we had a lot of 60- and 70-bushel yield potential out there that got whittled down.

Louise: But we still had some to sell and and some seed wheat to sell customers. I mean, we covered the bases, but it was not as much as we had hoped.

Vance: And on that fuel thing, Louise and I have easily lost $50,000 to $100,000 worth of income because of just fuel alone. But one of the things that has been talked about was bailing us farmers out with an $8 billion bailout. But, again, those costs go directly to you guys — the American taxpayer, you pick up the bills. But there's a huge amount of dissatisfaction with the current political environment, and that showed up in the election that we just had. And what happened here in Kansas, Louise?

Louise: Well, it was pretty exciting. The Democrat beat the Republican incumbent senator, and that was definitely a vote against Trump policies.

Vance: This is the first Democrat senator that we've had in practically 100 years.

Scott: Yeah, I mean it was a huge deal in many parts of the country. But I know that you are a politically divided household. What do you think this blue wave is going to mean for your business?

Louise: Well, we hope the policy changes are positive. That doesn't mean we go back to the way it was, but clearly putting the cart before the horse and the decision-making by the Trump administration has just been — as we know — a disaster in terms of not thinking about fuel and all the inputs and what those decisions would cost.

Vance: I think the American public was saying we just need to get to the middle. The Democrats have their own problems with the extremities, just like the Republicans do.

Scott: Vance, you were talking about aid for farmers, and back in January, we talked about the farm bill that's long overdue. Now I understand there's pressure to get it passed in the Senate before the end of the year. What would you like to see in terms of policy to support farmers?

Vance: Well, a number of things that we've been talking about. These tariffs are costs that we pay. One of the other things that is a concern though as we gravitate back towards maybe a more Democrat influence, one of the things that was talked about was reducing the estate tax exemption down to like $3 million. And, to a lot of people, it sounds like a lot of money, but farmers have a huge amount of money tied up in in land. If you reduce those exemptions, it will ensure the farm ends with the death of that generation. That's clearly not what we want.

Scott: Looking ahead to 2027, what's on your mind? Feeling any optimism?

Louise: I will say, post-election, we feel some relief. You just don't wake up every morning like we have to watch what disastrous decision is made today that affects us. And, right now, we're very thankful and looking forward to Thanksgiving.

Scott: Yeah, what's Thanksgiving like at at the Ehmke household?

Louise: Well, you never count on anything because of the weather, partly. But it looks like we have all the kids flying in and the grands, and we'll have one great big happy table — probably in the shed, because the dining room table won't hold everybody. So, we're looking forward to a lot of fun, and the topic of the discussion is “what's for dinner?” And not, “are we going to survive?”