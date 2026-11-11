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Nov 11, 2026

What a record-breaking harvest season looks like for one Iowa farmer

April Hemmes, a corn and soybean farmer in Iowa, talks about her record-breaking harvest and what it means for her this year.

Agricultureby Kai Ryssdal, Mika Ellison and Andie Corban
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Farmers with good harvests are still keeping an eye out for rising costs, including for diesel and fertilizer for next year's crop.
Farmers with good harvests are still keeping an eye out for rising costs, including for diesel and fertilizer for next year's crop.
Silvio Avila/AFP via Getty Images

For many farmers across the country, when they have a good harvest, the next question is what prices will look like.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal started talking with Iowa farmer April Hemmes back in 2019 about how the first Trump administration’s tariffs affected her Iowa corn and soybean farm. This year, amid tariffs and inflation, Hemmes had her best harvest ever. So, now her eye is on the market price of corn and soybeans — as well as the cost of fertilizer and diesel.

“My husband goes, ‘Well, what does [a good harvest] mean?’“ Hemmes said. “I said, ‘It means I yielded my way out of poverty this year.’”

On Wednesday, Ryssdal checked in with Hemmes about this year’s harvest.

To listen to their conversation, use the audio player above.

Recent check-ins with April Hemmes

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