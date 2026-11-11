What a record-breaking harvest season looks like for one Iowa farmer

For many farmers across the country, when they have a good harvest, the next question is what prices will look like.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal started talking with Iowa farmer April Hemmes back in 2019 about how the first Trump administration’s tariffs affected her Iowa corn and soybean farm. This year, amid tariffs and inflation, Hemmes had her best harvest ever. So, now her eye is on the market price of corn and soybeans — as well as the cost of fertilizer and diesel.

“My husband goes, ‘Well, what does [a good harvest] mean?’“ Hemmes said. “I said, ‘It means I yielded my way out of poverty this year.’”

On Wednesday, Ryssdal checked in with Hemmes about this year’s harvest.

To listen to their conversation, use the audio player above.