Reddit pivots to a login-only experience

Reddit announced it will soon require users to log in to see much of the helpful human-generated content on its site. Why? Because traffic, and thus advertising, has taken a hit since AI started summarizing its data.

It's the latest development to threaten the old model of the open internet, said Sarah Gilbert, who researches online communities at the Citizens and Technology Lab at Cornell and is also active in r/askhistorians. She says the new login requirement puts up a wall between humans on the internet and is likely to discourage future contributions to the site.

More on this

“Reddit moves to logged-in experience as AI eats search” from Axios

“AI Is Killing Wikipedia’s Human Traffic” from Gizmodo