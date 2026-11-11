Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Marketplace Tech

Subscribe:

Nov 11, 2026

Reddit pivots to a login-only experience

Users who've been used to lurking on the social network will soon be left out of communities at the heart of the website, says Sarah Gilbert, researcher at Citizens and Technology Lab at Cornell University.

Download
Reddit, which introduces itself as "the front page of the internet," has become a target for marketers wanting to optimize for the AI age.
Reddit, which introduces itself as "the front page of the internet," has become a target for marketers wanting to optimize for the AI age.
Imen Ben Youssef/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Reddit announced it will soon require users to log in to see much of the helpful human-generated content on its site. Why? Because traffic, and thus advertising, has taken a hit since AI started summarizing its data.

It's the latest development to threaten the old model of the open internet, said Sarah Gilbert, who researches online communities at the Citizens and Technology Lab at Cornell and is also active in r/askhistorians. She says the new login requirement puts up a wall between humans on the internet and is likely to discourage future contributions to the site.

More on this

Reddit moves to logged-in experience as AI eats search” from Axios

AI Is Killing Wikipedia’s Human Traffic” from Gizmodo

The Team