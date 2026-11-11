Faced with a return-to-office mandate, she started her own business instead

Casi Myers faced a choice when a return-to-office mandate came along: Accept the long commute from her husband’s family farm in Arlington, Washington, or leave her job as a circuit board designer.

“I stayed for another four months, but, in that time, I found a client,” Myers said. “And the day after I was let go from my regular job, I started working under my own business.”

She said the first six months of working for herself were rough, and she worried that the work would dry up. However, the fear was not reality. Myers is actually set to earn more this year than she did when she was a direct employee.

“The learning curve has been steep, but the reward is worth it,” Myers said.

Listen in the player above to hear the story.