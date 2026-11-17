Leaving the workforce, doesn't always mean you stop working. Sometimes it means tackling a different kind of job — one that leaves room for the unexpected.

Heather Fairweather is a 43-year-old mother of two and a former associate producer at the Charles Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Science in Boston. After her husband took a new job with a higher salary, Fairweather left her job to care for her children with special needs.

“We're in a very privileged position because it would have, we would have basically been paying the same amount that I was making as we would be paying for childcare,” Fairweather said.

Becoming a full-time mom came with a host of new challenges.

“My younger has a higher level of support needs. He is non-speaking, and he gets a variety of therapies,” said Fairweather. “Occupational therapy we go to, and there's like 100 doctors’ appointments between the two of them.”

But Fairweather wasn’t done with work entirely and a new opportunity was right around the corner.

To hear more of Fairweather’s story, click the play button above.