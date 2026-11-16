After decades in the same career, it can be hard to imagine doing something else. But leaving a job doesn't mean leaving behind the things you enjoy about working.

Sixty-one-year-old Adam Bernstein in Huntington Beach, California, spent 26 years as an elementary school principal.

“Prior to that, I was a teacher,” he said. “Being a principal requires a lot of juggling, a lot of prioritizing, a lot of just problem-solving of the multiple issues that come up at a school site.”

After decades in education, Bernstein decided he was ready to retire. “I just kind of started noticing that some of the things that didn't bother me before just kind of started becoming a little more burdensome.”

But he wasn’t done serving his community yet. A colleague of his served on a county grand jury after retiring. Bernstein had always kept that idea in his back pocket as something that sounded interesting. Shortly after his own retirement, he began training to serve on a grand jury.

“The grand jury serves an important role. We do indictments, and then the other thing we do is provide some oversight onto all county operations,” he said.

To hear more of Bernstein’s story, click the play button above.