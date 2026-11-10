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Nov 12, 2026

After teacher burnout, she stitched together a new career as a fabric store owner

Madee Weisner of Minneapolis opened her fabric shop in 2025. After a career in education, she says running a business was “a huge learning curve.”

Clocked Outby Sarah Leeson
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Weisner launched Open Studio Sewing after teaching kindergarten left her feeling burnt out.
Weisner launched Open Studio Sewing after teaching kindergarten left her feeling burnt out.
Photo Credit: Gabrielle Bridge

Teaching kindergarten with limited resources and no aide was already a challenge for Madee Weisner of Minneapolis, Minnesota. But when the pandemic came along, Weisner reached her breaking point.

“I was just like, ‘OK, I just don't think I can handle this emotionally anymore,’” Weisner said. “And so I quit teaching.”

Weisner said she left her career with no plan for what might come next, but some fashion classes at a technical college led to an idea: launching Open Studio Sewing, a fabric store and community space.

“I had never even worked in a store and I don't have any business background or education or anything,” Weisner said. “Sometimes I feel like I have no clue what I'm doing.”

Listen above to hear her story.

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