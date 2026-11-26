When your personal finances feel shaky, sometimes it feels like turning a beloved hobby into a financial cushion could be a great solution. But at what cost?

This week, host Reema Khrais talks with hobbyists including a mosaic artist, an axe-thrower, and a “Dungeons & Dragons” miniaturist about how they balance profit and joy when their creative outlets become side hustles. She also speaks with Teresa Amabile, professor emeritus at Harvard Business School and a leading researcher on creativity and motivation, about how money can quietly alter our motivation, and what it takes to keep a hobby from turning into just another job.

If you’re trying to decide whether to monetize your hobby, here are some episode takeaways:

“External rewards” can undermine creativity: Prof. Teresa Amabile’s research shows that when we focus on outside rewards, like money, recognition or fame (instead of our own joy), we tend to become less creative. Those motivators can quietly crowd out the natural satisfaction that drew us to the hobby in the first place.

But rewards aren’t always bad: If you’re deeply rooted in doing something because it’s genuinely interesting and enjoyable -- then rewards like money or praise don’t have to kill the spark. In some cases, it can even boost creativity.

Attention is key: Amabile says it’s all about where you put your attention. If you keep your love for the process top of mind and treat rewards as feedback or something extra, then you can protect your creativity.

Make space for play: One of Amabile’s biggest lessons: separate the business side from the creative side. Leave room for experimentation and fun. Compartmentalizing your “for sale” work from your “for you” work helps sustain both.

Plus, listener Matt Schlichting answers our Uncomfortable Money Questions. If you’d like to participate, you can find more info here.

And if you want to tell us what you thought about the episode or anything else, email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org, leave a message at 347-RING-TIU, or fill out the form below.