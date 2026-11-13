Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Nov 13, 2026

This retired HR worker never expected to start an art business in Hawaii

When Randy Spicocchi picked up some post-retirement hobbies after moving to Hawaii, he said he didn’t foresee his pastime becoming a business.

Clocked Outby Sarah Leeson
Download
Randy Spicocchi, a retired HR worker, is now an artisan of of the Lahaina Arts Society.
Randy Spicocchi, a retired HR worker, is now an artisan of of the Lahaina Arts Society.
Photo courtesy Randy Spicocchi

When Randy Spicocchi had to retire from his job in HR after several surgeries, he wasn’t planning on becoming an entrepreneur.

Then, his husband — a minister — got a job in Hawaii, and they moved.

“That's when people were giving me gifts of Hawaiian lei,” Spicocchi said. “I would see them wilting, and I thought, ‘You know, I could make that out of glass beads.’”

That pastime led to business opportunities as an artist and membership with the Lahaina Arts Society.

“I'm six years into my new career, and I even just this year started to say that I'm no longer retired,” Spicocchi said. “I wake up with this passion to just jump out of bed and start creating.”

Listen in the player above to hear more of Spicocchi’s story.

More from "Clocked Out"

Tell us your Clocked Out story:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    4 hours ago
    25:28
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    12 hours ago
    6:39
  • Marketplace Tech
    17 hours ago
    13:02
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    2 days ago
    42:59
  • Million Bazillion
    11 days ago
    29:48
  • Make Me Smart
    5 months ago
    24:33