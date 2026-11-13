This retired HR worker never expected to start an art business in Hawaii

When Randy Spicocchi had to retire from his job in HR after several surgeries, he wasn’t planning on becoming an entrepreneur.

Then, his husband — a minister — got a job in Hawaii, and they moved.

“That's when people were giving me gifts of Hawaiian lei,” Spicocchi said. “I would see them wilting, and I thought, ‘You know, I could make that out of glass beads.’”

That pastime led to business opportunities as an artist and membership with the Lahaina Arts Society.

“I'm six years into my new career, and I even just this year started to say that I'm no longer retired,” Spicocchi said. “I wake up with this passion to just jump out of bed and start creating.”

Listen in the player above to hear more of Spicocchi’s story.