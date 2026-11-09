Disability made her leave her job, but a business opportunity awaited

Stephanie Cervi of Monterey, California was working as a web designer at the Naval Postgraduate School when she started experiencing severe nerve pain. She was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome and cubital tunnel syndrome in both arms.

“I tried my best to stick it out and keep working because it was meaningful work,” Cervi said. “But, eventually, I just had to admit: this isn't working anymore.”

She left her job and decided that, in order to keeping making some income, she’d turn her side-hustle into a full-time business selling yarn and other fiber tools through her company Starfish Fibers.

“Even just in the past year and a half, my disability has progressed,” Cervi said. “But even with those limitations, I have still been breaking even.”

Listen in the player above to hear how the business took off and what it means to Cervi to be self-employed.