Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Nov 3, 2026

Sometimes leaving the workforce turns into a labor of love

A year after his son's diagnosis, Ryan McCaffrey lost his job. Rather than find another one, he decided to stay home and care for his son.

Clocked Outby Ashley Rodriguez
Download
Ryan McCaffrey never imagined his life without a job, but after being laid off he's finding the rewards in being a caregiver for his son.
Ryan McCaffrey never imagined his life without a job, but after being laid off he's finding the rewards in being a caregiver for his son.
Courtesy McCaffrey

From the 1970s to 2015 the number of prime-aged men engaged in the labor force dropped from about 95% participation to 88%. Some leave voluntarily. Others, not so much.

In the latest installment of our series “Clocked Out,” which follows people who've left the workforce, we spoke with Ryan McCaffrey in Burlington, Vermont, who lost his job a year after learning of his son’s disability diagnosis.

“I was kind of searching for a job. You know, I realized that it was going to make more sense for there to be kind of one parent at home who was going to be helping out more with this, just so we didn't have to do a lot of juggling,” McCaffrey said.

Now, McCaffrey is a stay-at-home dad, caring for his son while his wife works. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his sights set on eventually reentering the workforce.

“I'm nervous for that. As I was just exiting the workforce, I was using AI pretty heavily,” McCaffrey said. “I feel like I may be missing a little bit.”

To hear more of McCaffrey’s story, click the play button above.

Tell us your Clocked Out story:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    10 hours ago
    25:17
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    17 hours ago
    6:44
  • Million Bazillion
    a day ago
    29:48
  • Marketplace Tech
    a day ago
    4:04
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    4 days ago
    21:47
  • Make Me Smart
    4 months ago
    24:33