Two big names in cybersecurity are joining forces. CrowdStrike announced on Monday that it’s acquiring the cloud security company Zscaler for nearly $44 billion dollars in an all-stock deal.

This acquisition is part of a wave of recent mergers in the cybersecurity industry, because companies are trying to get bigger to better protect against threats from artificial intelligence.

Historically, CrowdStrike has specialized in what’s known as endpoint security — protecting devices like phones and laptops.

“It was about detecting attacks and then helping to stop them,” said R. David Edelman, a fellow at the MIT Internet Policy Research Initiative. “Whether it’s after the horse left the barn, and you had a cybersecurity breach, [or beforehand].”

Meanwhile, Edelman said that Zscaler has been focused on security at the network level

“[They’re] inspecting traffic and trying to block threats preemptively, particularly sensitive information from leaving a network,” he said.

Edelman said that the two companies together will have more visibility into the threats that artificial intelligence has created. Those insights include threats from inside a company, such as AI assistants that may not act exactly as directed.

“They're logging into the systems of record of your company, maybe they're pulling down some information that you need to get to write a research report,” Edelman said. “Now, of course, it's easy to imagine how a relentless … AI agent might go and start … trying to send information out to websites … that they're not authorized to do so.”

That’s only one part of the AI threat. There are also AI agents being used by criminals who want to hack into our systems. To deal with that, cybersecurity companies are deploying their own armies of AI agents.

“It is totally AI fighting AI,” said Jacquelyn Schneider, a fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Schneider said that it used to be that cybersecurity had a lot of humans looking around, installing patches.

“Increasingly, we just don't have time for those human interventions,” she said. “So you're building AI agents to defeat the bad guy AI agents.”

If all this is hurting you in the head a bit, Chester Wisniewski, director, global field chief information security officer for the cybersecurity company Sophos, is reaching for the aspirin right along with you.

“I've been doing this for 30 years, and I've never felt the amount of stress I have the last six months because of the pace of things,” Wisniewski said.

That pace means these kinds of mergers will also continue at a fast clip, said Schneider.

“What the AI drive is showing us is that it's capital-intensive,” she said. “It's really hard for small companies to have the edge. So I think that we’ll probably see more consolidation.”