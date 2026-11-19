Anthropic has made a superlative-filled debut on Wall Street, breaking all records for money raised on Wall Street as it became the first major artificial intelligence lab to become a publicly traded company.

The price tag on its shares was enough to put the value of the San Francisco company well beyond $1 trillion.

That kind of number was once unheard of for a company’s first moments trading on the stock market. But an acceleration in corporate wealth — and most recently the AI boom — has changed that. Anthropic is the second business to debut with a value over a trillion dollars (following SpaceX just months ago), and will join a handful of other tech giants that measure their wealth by figures reaching 13 digits.

Time will tell how Anthropic ultimately fares on the public market. The Claude maker decided to proceed with its IPO despite jitters among some investors over market volatility, fears of a possible AI bubble and growing unease among the public about the technology’s risks overall.

Here are some numbers to help understand Thursday’s IPO.

The amount in proceeds raised by the offering: $81 billion

That makes Anthropic’s debut the biggest ever. Ahead of Thursday’s trading, it offered 980 million shares priced at $83 each, putting Anthropic ahead of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which set a previous record with its IPO proceeds of about $75 billion in June.

The next biggest IPO hauls went to South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix ($26.5 billion in July) and oil giant Saudi Aramco ($25.6 billion in 2019).

Anthropic’s initial valuation: $1.5 trillion

The initial price per share was set at $83. But that spiked more than 30% to open at $111.50 a share — pushing the company’s total valuation by half a trillion dollars to $2.01 trillion just before noon ET.

By market close Thursday, Anthropic finished its first trading day at $97.17 per share. That’s still over 17% higher than its initial public offering price, and amounts to a market value of roughly $1.75 trillion.

In June, SpaceX ended its first day of trading on the public market with a valuation of $2.1 trillion. Its market cap has since fallen to closer to $1.95 trillion.

Number of public companies that have reached the trillion-dollar club in the S&P 500: 11

Apple currently leads the pack at $5.1 trillion, followed by Microsoft ($3.8 trillion) and Nvidia ($3.6 trillion), among others. That does not count SpaceX and Anthropic, which also have joined the trillion-dollar club even though they aren’t in the S&P 500 index yet.

Only in recent memory have major corporations been valued over $1 trillion. iPhone maker Apple was the first to pass that threshold, back in 2018.

How far a trillion U.S. dollar bills would stretch if laid end to end: 97 million miles (156 million kilometers)

That would surpass the roughly 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) between Earth and the sun.

The number “one trillion” is hard in itself for the human mind to comprehend. $1 trillion is a thousand times greater than $1 billion. And a million times more than $1 million.

There are more than 8.2 billion people living on Earth today, per the U.S. Census Bureau. If $1 trillion was divided among the entire population, each person would receive almost $122.