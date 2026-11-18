Anthropic goes public on Thursday. It could be worth as much as $1.6 trillion. That is close to SpaceX’s valuation of $1.75 trillion, the largest ever.

Anthropic’s IPO will be a test of enthusiasm for AI. So far, one kind of AI company has led the way to going public.

“Chips and data centers and the equipment that kind of helps enable the AI buildout,” said Avery Marquez, director of investment strategies at Renaissance Capital.

Anthropic is different. It’s the AI itself. And there’s a growing line of these companies waiting behind it.

“So, Anthropic could potentially usher in this next wave of AI into the IPO market,” Marquez said.

Anthropic’s IPO will also be a test of just how much more juice investors think can be squeezed out of the company and the AI trade generally.

“Does the market think there is room for Anthropic to become a $3 trillion company, doubling its value from IPO?” said Sarah Kunst, managing director of Cleo Capital. “Or is this something where they say, ‘realistically, this is a $1 trillion company,’ and the IPO doesn’t do well.”

Either way, though, it will be massive. And that’s generally how IPOs are these days — it’s a trend that goes beyond AI.

“When companies do go public, they tend to be much larger,” said Joan Farre-Mensa, a finance professor at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Companies are waiting, and they are growing. They are not in a rush to go public, because they don’t have to.

“Now, companies are able to raise much more capital from private markets before they go public,” Farre-Mensa said.

Private investors, hedge funds, university endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds — there’s just a lot of private money out there a baby company can get before ever going public. As a result, companies are increasingly not babies anymore when they do go public.

“When Amazon went public in 1997, it was less than three years old,” Farre-Mensa said. “Facebook went public in 2012 — it was over eight years old. SpaceX was over 24 years old when it went public last June.”

So, there have been fewer IPOs. On average, he said that there are around 100 a year, compared to 300 or so a year in the ’80s and ’90s.

“This has resulted in fewer publicly traded companies,” said Michael Ewens, finance professor at Columbia Business School. “Roughly half as many as we had in the late ’90s.”

Ewens said that the fact that so many companies wait so long to go public means that they’ve done a lot of their most spectacular growth before normal people can get their hands on shares.