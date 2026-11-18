Anthropic — the company behind the AI chatbot Claude — goes public on Thursday, Nov. 19. When it starts trading on the Nasdaq, a share will likely cost somewhere in the $70 to $78 range.

This is projected to be one of the biggest initial public offerings ever, up there with SpaceX, which had its IPO in June.

Anthropic has already made a whole lot of people rich on paper. With the IPO this week, it becomes real.

“Obviously, the founders and long-time employees, they got shares at very low prices and will have very big percentage gains,” said Jay Ritter, director of the IPO Initiative at the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business.

It’s not just people who’ve been at Anthropic since the beginning who are in a good spot, he said. “It's also the case that some of the strategic investors, Amazon and Alphabet, have quite a few shares.”

Together, those two companies own more than a quarter of Anthropic’s stock.

Joan Farre-Mensa, an associate professor and interim head of the finance department at the University of Illinois Chicago, said plenty of other companies and wealthy individuals also invest in startups, sometimes in the early, risky days.

“So they might be providing the first, you know, million dollars to a company, and if then that company grows and becomes what Anthropic is today, that relatively small investment at a very, very early stage allows then these angel investors to make a substantial return when a company like Anthropic goes public,” he said.

Other major investors include foreign governments’ sovereign wealth funds and venture capital firms, which often invest on behalf of other companies, university endowments, and pension funds.