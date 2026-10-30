Anthropic's IPO could be the biggest ever. Political pressure could complicate things

Plus, Google’s earnings fall short of Wall Street’s expectations as investors pressure-test Big Tech’s AI spending. And Microsoft announces voluntary buyouts covering about 60,000 employees.
Anthropic formally filed to go public this week and about a third of its paperwork is dedicated to potential risks — including political ones. We'll get into it on today's “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”
Plus, it’s a big week for big tech earnings: Microsoft pleased investors with a more restrained approach to AI spending, but still announced it’s offering buyouts to 60,000 employees. Meanwhile, Google’s parent company Alphabet took a plunge on Wall Street.
Here to help us unpack this week’s tech news is Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios.
Anthropic warns investors of AI’s ‘existential risk to humanity’ in IPO prospectus, reports say — from CNBC
Microsoft is offering buyouts to around 60,000 employees. Read the memo — from Business Insider
Meta eyes record $97.5 billion equity raise to fund AI expansion — from Reuters
Scoop: FTC demands Anthropic execs testify in probe — from Axios