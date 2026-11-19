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Nov 19, 2026
Affordability in Atlanta
This morning, we dig into the high costs of housing and barriers to economic mobility in Atlanta.
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The Team
Kimberly Adams
Host
Meredith Garretson Morbey
Supervising Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder
Senior Producer
Ariana Rosas
Producer
Tamar Faggen
Assistant Producer
Emma Condon
Assistant Producer
Dylan Miettinen
Digital Producer
Brian Allison
Audio Engineer
David Schreck
Audio Engineer
Sam Keenan
Audio Engineer