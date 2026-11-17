Stock markets have been a little on edge over the past couple of months, especially in the wake of the scandals involving NVIDIA’s former CEO, Jenson Huang. The S&P 500 is down about 5% since its recent high in early October.

While the stock market isn’t the economy (most of the time), it certainly can affect it.

As stock prices have gone up over the past few years, people who own stocks have felt wealthier.

“And because they’re feeling wealthier, they also feel less compelled to save as much as they previously would have been,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide. That’s known as a wealth effect.

Bostjancic said it’s been boosting consumer spending. So, if stock markets tank, “it could make those asset holders a little bit more cautious in their spending,” she said.

A significant stock market decline could also weigh on business investment, because it could make businesses feel less confident, “and therefore could spill into willingness to invest for the future,” said Jeffrey Korzenik, chief economist at Fifth Third Commercial Bank.

He said the economy has been increasingly reliant on business investment. In large part, because so much money is being spent on AI infrastructure. And a big hit to business confidence could have spillover effects beyond AI.

“Even if you’re in unrelated — say, manufacturing sectors — if you don’t feel good about the future of the U.S. economy, how do you feel about investing in, oh, say, robotics? Something where the U.S. lags where it should be,” Korzenik said.

He added that it would take a serious stock market decline to have a big impact on spending. But either way, a pullback could weigh on economic growth.