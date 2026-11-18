Nowadays, companies are getting huge before they go public. Plus: health insurance, truck sales, book critics, and a chocolate business.
Companies can now access all kinds of private capital without going public, which often means they'll wait longer and grow larger before issuing IPOs.
Dan Holtzman is the third-generation owner of Western Truck Exchange, which does truck maintenance, sales, and more.
"Business feels a bit nerve-wracking right now," said Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets in Portland, Maine.
The average silver plan on the ACA marketplace is up 13% for next year, on top of a 25% increase last year. Workers with employer coverage may see premiums rise 8-10%.
When legacy media publications end their book review sections, it makes ripples throughout the publishing landscape.