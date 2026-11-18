Take a look around you. Odds are, most of the items you see were transported via truck.

“Our business is based on three words: trucks must run,” said Dan Holtzman, the owner of Western Truck Exchange, a Los Angeles truck dealer formed in 1922 by his grandfather.

Dan Holtzman and his brother Wayne Holtzman in from of the Western Truck Exchange office. Andie Corban/Marketplace

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited Holtzman at the repair side of his business last week. In addition to parts and service, Western Truck Exchange also builds customized trucks and buys and sells new and used trucks.

The Western Truck Exchange Logo, featuring Dan Holtzman and his two brothers, was sketched in 1982. He said they've been putting it on mudflaps ever since. Andie Corban/Marketplace

“The truck business is the most depressed I’ve seen in 50 years,” Holtzman said. “Our truck sales business has just evaporated from dozens of trucks to two or three a month.”

The parts and repair sides of the business are doing well, Holtzman said. But he sees customers who are “afraid” in today’s macroeconomic environment, so they’re putting off major purchases. Diesel prices are also affecting some customers, as costs are up nearly 60% compared to a year ago.

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