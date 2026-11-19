For the first time in more than a decade, the organization that coordinates web domain names has opened a new round of applications.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, known as ICANN, is now sorting through more than 1,000 applications for new top-level domains.

You know, like dot-com or dot-org.

It's a big deal because controlling an in-demand domain can be a lucrative business, according to programmer and writer Pete Millspaugh, who's working on a book about domains. Just ask the tiny island territory of Anguilla, Milsspaugh tells Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino.

More on this

You can’t spell Anguilla without AI — from Dot Com Press

The Internet Runs on Cats and Porn. It’s About to Get Cattier and Pornier — from Wired

Taylor Swift Applies for Top Level Domains That End in .Taylorswift — from Futurism

And if you’re as interested in domains as we are, you can browse all the new applications submitted. Our personal favorites? .yam and .buddy… for no particular reason.